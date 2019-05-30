Germaine De Randamie Return Being Finalized For UFC Sacramento Main Event

Spread the word!













It looks like a women’s bantamweight bout is being finalized for the main event of UFC Sacramento.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, subsequently confirmed by ESPN, former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will be facing off against Aspen Ladd. The show goes down from Sacramento, California on July 13.

It already features the return of former multi-time bantamweight title challenger Urijah Faber, who is coming out of retirement to face Ricky Simon. Bout agreements have not yet been signed for Randamie vs. Ladd, but both sides have verbally agreed to the contest.

Ladd comes off a unanimous decision victory over Sijara Eubanks at UFC Rochester earlier this month. As for Randamie, she hasn’t competed since November when she defeated Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision. She is currently on a four-fight win streak, not having lost since 2013 to Amanda Nunes.

