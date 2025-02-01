UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev is now eligible to compete in the United States following a recent residency in the Middle East — amid his relationship with reputed Chechen head of state, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chimaev, the current number three ranked middleweight contender, has been tipped to compete for gold in his next Octagon appearance, most recently featuring back in October in a one-sided victory at UFC 308.

Improving to 14-0 as a professional, Chimaev made lightwork of veteran contender and former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker with a devastating opening round face crank submission win in the pair’s rescheduled co-headliner.

And tipped by the above-mentioned, White to compete for gold in his return to action, Chimaev has issued a warning to the UFC 312 headliners, Dricus du Plessis, and Khamzat Chimaev to meet in a title rematch later this month in Australia.

“2025 I will take this belt InShAllah, and no one can stop it,” Khamzat Chimaev posted on his official X account.

However, given his allegiance to the above-mentioned Chechnya head of state, Kadyrov — which has been the subject of mockery from the above-noted, Strickland in recent weeks, speculation has been rife regarding Chimaev’s ability to compete in the United States.

Dana White denies Khamzat Chimaev is banished from the United States

However, according to the previously mentioned, White, Chimaev is free to enter the country — and labelled rumors regarding his potential banishing from the region as “bullsh*t”.

“Don’t listen to any of that bullsh*t,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC Saudi Arabia tonight. “He’ll (Khamzat Chimaev) get in the United States.”