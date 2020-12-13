UFC president Dana White has hinted that Junior Dos Santos may be done competing for his promotion or any other promotion after losing a fourth straight fight by knockout last night.

The former heavyweight champion entered his UFC 256 main card bout opposite Ciryl Gane on the first losing streak of his career following TKO defeats at the hands of Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Dos Santos suffered a second-round TKO loss against the French prospect who picked up the biggest win of his career to stretch his perfect record to 7-0.

Pre-fight, ‘JDS’ shut down retirement talk. The 36-year-old was even talking up his potential as a title contender but looked a shadow of his former self on Saturday night’s pay-per-view.

Post-fight White answered “possibly” when asked if this is the final time we will see Dos Santos compete inside the Octagon. The Brazilian has been seen as vulnerable by many fans amid widespread fighter cuts made by the UFC in recent times.

Dos Sanots was competitive in round one but struggled bad in the second stanza. Gane began to land more shots as the fight progressed. The Frenchman landed a jab that appeared to hurt the former champ before following up with a vicious elbow that caught the fleeing Dos Santos on the side of the head. UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier both questioned the legality of the strike, while JDS also voiced his own protests but White has no issue at all with the finishing sequence.

“You guys tell me what you think, but what I saw was Junior had gotten hurt,” White said. “He got rocked, and he was almost walking away and turning his back to him, and Ciryl was throwing shots at him and then threw an elbow. They were squared up. You turned your back, and then he caught you on the back of the head.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you think Junior Dos Santos will be cut by the Dana White?