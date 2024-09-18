Dana White Refutes Jake Paul, explains YouTuber is ‘Welcome to come to UFC’, Not Banned

UFC CEO Dana White has rejected rumors that Jake Paul is banned from attending any of the promotion’s events.

For those who didn’t hear, Jake Paul used a disguise to ‘sneak in’ to the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s blockbuster UFC 306 event at the Sphere last weekend. It went down in Las Vegas, with fans and pundits alike praising the company for putting on such a magnificent spectacle.

So, as you can imagine, Paul’s appearance generated some noise online amid claims that ‘The Problem Child’ has been banned from attending a UFC event for quite some time.

This news got back to Dana White, who had the following to say on the matter in a recent media scrum.

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul sneaking into #NocheUFC with a costume on:



“Oscar De La Hoya was there… nobody’s banned from the UFC… Jake Paul’s welcome to come to UFC.”#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/pRUkB0X0So — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 18, 2024

Dana White dismisses Jake Paul banning rumors

“Listen – Oscar De La Hoya was there, okay? Let’s put it that way. Nobody is banned from the UFC. Listen, that kid [Jake Paul] knows how to market and do this thing and all that good s***. Yeah. Jake Paul is welcome to come to UFC, he just can’t bring that, you know.”

Quotes via BJPENN.com

It doesn’t feel like Dana White and Jake Paul will ever be best friends. After all, Paul has done everything in his power to push back against White when it comes to the issue of fighter pay.

With that being said, even Jake has admitted that he respects Dana for what he’s achieved in mixed martial arts. It may not be enough to generate a working relationship between the two parties, but you can bet that the topic has been floated once or twice.

At the end of the day, Jake Paul is the kind of figure who can bring attention to a product for better or worse. He knows that and Dana White knows that, plus, with UFC working alongside Prime which is co-owned by Logan Paul, maybe there’s a chance of reconciliation in the future.