Dana White Is Interested In Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya Fight

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White is interested in a potential Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya fight. However, he feels the latter should focus on his next fight first.

Jones and Adesanya have been going back and forth with each other on social media in recent months, with many now wanting to see them clash. White is one of them, but with Adesanya facing Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title unification clash at UFC 243 next, he believes “The Last Stylebender” should focus on what’s ahead of him first:

“I do,” White told TMZ when asked if he had an interest in Jones vs. Adesanya. “But you know, Israel needs to focus on [Robert Whittaker]. He’s fighting a bad dude and he needs to worry about that fight.”

Adesanya believes he’s more than capable of becoming the first fighter to truly defeat Jones inside the Octagon. He even predicted they will face each other in a light heavyweight bout at Raiders Stadium at some point in the future.

For now, all we can do is wonder if he can truly hang with arguably the greatest fighter of all time:

“I don’t know, we’ll find out,” White responded when asked if Adesanya could hang with Jones. “I mean, if he beats Robert Whittaker, he’s a very, very dangerous guy and a guy Jones needs to take serious.”

Do you think Adesanya could beat Jones?