Things don’t look good for Tyron Woodley and his UFC future.

Woodley suffered a first-round submission defeat to Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260 last night at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Woodley was wobbled repeatedly by Luque before he was eventually dropped and tapped to a D’arce choke by the Brazilian.

It put the former welterweight champion at four consecutive losses after previous setbacks against Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington.

So what’s next for “The Chosen One”? It doesn’t look like much as far as the UFC is concerned as White hinted Woodley should consider retirement.

“How old’s Tyron now? 39? 39,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “That’s four in a row…yeah.”

Compared to previous losses, however, Woodley certainly gave it a go against Luque.

He started out aggressive and even managed to hurt Luque momentarily. In the end, it didn’t matter but White did give some credit to Woodley for his performance.

“Woodley, who takes a lot of criticism – that kid came to fight tonight,” White added. “He went out on his shield tonight. He came in to fight.”

