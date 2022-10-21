UFC president, Dana White has hit out at critics and commentators of his decision to organize a new slap fighting promotion alongside former UFC owner, Lorenzo Fertitta – labelling critics of the promotion as “goofball morons”.

White, the current UFC president and promotional leader, is currently situated in Abu Dhabi, UAE this weekend ahead of the promotion’s long-awaited UFC 280 pay-per-view event on ‘Fight Island’.

Fielding a championship doubleheader, the vacant lightweight championship is up for grabs between former titleholder, Charles Oliveira, and the #4 ranked, Islam Makhachev in a title showdown main event.

Defending bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling searches for his second title defense to boot in the night’s co-main event as he clashes with former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw.

Away from the Octagon, however, White, and the above-mentioned, Fertitta, had applied to the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) for regulation, as they attempt to launch a new slap fighting organization – which has taken social media by storm in recent years and in different variations.

Dana White defends venture into slap fighting alongside Lorenzo Fertitta

Hitting out at those who speculate regarding the UFC leader’s decision to pursue such a surprising business venture, White labelled critics of his and the slap fighting organization as “goofball morons”.

“It’ll (slap fighting) be regulated exactly like this sport is,” Dana White told MMA Fighting reporter, Jose Youngs. “I saw a lot of goofballs out there talking sh*t – ‘goofballs’ being media guys – talking about, ‘What’s next, mallets?’ And stupid sh*t like that. The bottom line is, if you watch a boxing match, guys get hit with three to four hundred punches in a fight. These guys are gonna get hit with three slaps.”

“For these morons to be talking all this sh*t that they are about the athletic commission and stuff – the athletic commission did the right thing,” Dana White explained. “And so did we.” (Transcribed by MMA News)