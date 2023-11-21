Dana White Gifted Brand New BMW by YouTuber ‘Razzaqlocks’ days after Receiving 500k in Poker Chips

Dana White has had a pretty good week.

Days ago, the UFC CEO revealed that he had been gifted $500,000 in poker chips after SteveWillDoIt of the Nelk Boys went on a once-in-a-lifetime run at a Las Vegas casino, turning 10k into half a million dollars.

“These two just won a half a million dollars,” White said. “These are $25,000 chips, half a million dollars, and gave it to me. They are f*cking lunatics. They started with $10,000 and went on a mission to win me a half a million dollars and they did it. It’s f*cking unbelievable.

“Any of you know that really actually gamble, the odds of winning half a million dollars off of $10,000 has got to be a f*cking 1,000,000-to-1. It’s f*cking impossible. Literally impossible. They did it.”

Steve Will Do It and Taylor Lewan give Dana White $500K. pic.twitter.com/DEocIiop00 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 20, 2023

Dana White’s good fortune continued courtesy of online influencer Razzaqlocks who gifted him a brand new 2024 BMW 7 Series Sedan.

“There’s a kid named Razz. You see him doing a lot of prize-picks stuff,” White said in a video on his Instagram stories. “Shows up here. He buys me a 2024 BMW 760 XI. And just to give you an idea of what this car does, all you do is push a button, and then the doors open. The entire car is exactly like this. Everything you do is push buttons.“

Razzaqlocks buys Dana White a BMW. pic.twitter.com/FLQjx6tuxS — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 21, 2023

The MSRP for Dana White’s new ride is listed at $121,300.

Nothing warms the heart quite like seeing millionaires shower other millionaires with lavish gifts.