Dana White Gifted Brand New BMW by YouTuber ‘Razzaqlocks’ days after Receiving 500k in Poker Chips

ByCraig Pekios
Dana White

Dana White has had a pretty good week.

Days ago, the UFC CEO revealed that he had been gifted $500,000 in poker chips after SteveWillDoIt of the Nelk Boys went on a once-in-a-lifetime run at a Las Vegas casino, turning 10k into half a million dollars.

“These two just won a half a million dollars,” White said. “These are $25,000 chips, half a million dollars, and gave it to me. They are f*cking lunatics. They started with $10,000 and went on a mission to win me a half a million dollars and they did it. It’s f*cking unbelievable.

“Any of you know that really actually gamble, the odds of winning half a million dollars off of $10,000 has got to be a f*cking 1,000,000-to-1. It’s f*cking impossible. Literally impossible. They did it.”

Dana White’s good fortune continued courtesy of online influencer Razzaqlocks who gifted him a brand new 2024 BMW 7 Series Sedan.

“There’s a kid named Razz. You see him doing a lot of prize-picks stuff,” White said in a video on his Instagram stories. “Shows up here. He buys me a 2024 BMW 760 XI. And just to give you an idea of what this car does, all you do is push a button, and then the doors open. The entire car is exactly like this. Everything you do is push buttons.

The MSRP for Dana White’s new ride is listed at $121,300.

Nothing warms the heart quite like seeing millionaires shower other millionaires with lavish gifts.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

