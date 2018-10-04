Dana White Explains His Theory On Why Conor McGregor Is Global Superstar

Dana White explains his theory as to why Conor McGregor is such a huge star for the sport of MMA and the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Although the UFC and its President have created some huge stars in the past like Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Georges St-Pierre, Ronda Rousey, and Jon Jones, there is one person who outshines them all. That is the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion.

Dana White Explains

Once White sat down for an interview with former UFC welterweight title contender and current color commentator Dan Hardy, the UFC boss gave his theory on the biggest reason McGregor is such a huge star.

“Everybody always talks smack that I kiss Conor’s ass and all this other stuff and Conor would completely disagree with that, I think,” White told Dan Hardy via RT Sport (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “Why do you think he’s such a big star?” You think he’s such a big star because he’s funny? Yeah, that’s part of it. You think he’s such a big star because he speaks so well? Absolutely part of it. And you just keep going down the line of all these things that make him a star, but number one, first and foremost, the reason he is a global superstar and people love this guy because he’s a real fighter.”

Singing The Praise

White continues to sing the praise of McGregor never turning down fights or worrying about who he’s fighting inside of the Octagon.

“I’m the guy that makes the phone calls and here are people going ‘Yeah, I’m not gonna take that fight’ or ‘I’m not gonna do this’ or ‘I’m not gonna do that.’ Never has Conor McGregor said that.”

Fans Must Respect The King

For White, he believes that the fight fans can hate McGregor all they want but they have to respect him even after the Floyd Mayweather fight last August where he suffered a tenth-round TKO loss.