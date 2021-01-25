UFC president Dana White has vowed to continue his war against illegal streamers.

White enjoyed a small victory this past weekend when he managed to prevent one UFC 257 illegal stream from going up. Prior to UFC 257, Dana revealed to BT Sport that he had a potential streamer under house watch. If said streamer uploaded a link, then the UFC president was ready to press as many charges as possible against the offender.

“When I came out and said this (earlier this month), all these guys started taunting me. So I went through, and I picked. I said, ‘You. You’re the guy.’ And I told my people, ‘I want this guy.’ And guess what? We got him,” he added. “We’re watching his house, we’re listening to his phone conversations, and if he puts it up on Saturday, we got him”

At the UFC 257 post-fight conference, White revealed the outcome of his illegal streamer sting.



“He (the streamer) put out a statement that night,” White said. “I will not be streaming the McGregor vs Poirier anymore. But I will show you how to buy it legally. And now his whole streaming service has been deleted and is gone. Disappeared. One down and a S**t-load to go.”

White went on to reveal he will continue to hunt down illegal streamers ahead of each and every UFC show.

“Every event I’m going to go after one of these guys.” White said. “One of these or more, we’ll see. And who you are guy that did this, good move, we had you, pal. I don’t know if he knew or something but we had you. All you had to do was pop up that stream and you were in big trouble. He did the right thing.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

