UFC president Dana White believes Dustin Poirier did the right thing by opting for a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

Although not official yet, Poirier is expected to face McGregor for a third time in a fight slated to take place in the summer. Many expected Poirier to challenge for the lightweight title next following his win over the Irishman in January.

However, Poirier made his intentions clear — he wanted the money fight. And so, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are instead booked to fight for the vacant lightweight strap at UFC 262.

And White — who revealed Poirier turned down a lightweight shot — believes that was the right decision.

“Dustin [Poirier] wants the rematch,” White said at the UFC 260 pre-fight press conference. “It’s smart. That’s what he should do… We’ve been in positions like this before with others who have made the mistake of not taking the fight. Biggest mistake of their lives.”

Dana White says Dustin Poirier is playing it smart where others have not 🧠 pic.twitter.com/QlnD9ejudT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 25, 2021

Although it’s not clear who White is alluding to — potentially Khabib Nurmagomedov? — Poirier certainly did make the right move as he took the biggest fight available.

And it might end up being his biggest payday yet.

Do you agree with White?