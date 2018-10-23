Dana White Drops Teaser About Brock Lesnar Fighting Soon

Dana White drops teaser about former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar fighting sooner rather than later. Lesnar’s last fight under the UFC banner came back at UFC 200 in July of 2016 against Mark Hunt. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night. It was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA-issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

Lesnar had to enter into the USADA testing pool that forced him to be tested for six months before fighting again. If you recall, back at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event, the UFC set up a fight between Lesnar and Daniel Cormier. This fight was expected to be for the heavyweight title and going down in January.

However, that fight is in jeopardy of happening. The reason for that is due to Cormier making his next title defense against Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC 230. The expectation is that if Cormier can get past the hard-hitting star, then he would fight Lesnar next.

The UFC President recently went on record by stating that Lesnar might be cageside for the UFC 230 event. He also plans on having the former champ fight soon.

“Brock Lesnar might be in New York,” White told ESPN. “That’s not guaranteed, we haven’t talked about it or anything. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he called and said, ‘I’m coming to the fight.’ I plan on Brock Lesnar fighting soon.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.