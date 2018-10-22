Daniel Cormier Postponed WWE Audition For UFC 230 Fight

Daniel Cormier seems to already have plans in place for his life after mixed martial arts (MMA).

“DC” has been very vocal about planning on retiring from MMA in 2019. He will fight Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 next month (Sat. November 3, 2018). It will be Cormier’s first UFC heavyweight title defense of his career. Per a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, FOX is interested in retaining Cormier after their relationship with the UFC is finished.

The UFC will begin airing on ESPN next year, ending their longtime broadcasting deal with FOX. In turn, WWE has signed over the broadcasting rights to their SmackDown Live program to FOX. It’s reported that FOX would like to have Cormier as part of the program’s commentary team to give it a more “sporty” vibe.

Recently, Cormier spoke to reporters at a UFC 230 media event. He revealed that he actually postponed a WWE audition for his fight with Lewis at Madison Square Garden (via MMA Fighting):

“If I didn’t have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE, because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team,” Cormier said. “That was my private little thing. But because of the fight, I had to push it back. So there might be some DC in WWE shit coming.”

As for his responsibilities as a UFC commentator, Cormier doesn’t plan on stepping away from the broadcast booth. Should he sign with WWE, Cormier said he never wants to leave his “home” in the UFC: