Dana White salutes Demetrious Johnson after retirement: ‘I was defending him from the fans’

UFC CEO, Dana White has heaped praise on former undisputed flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson — after the Kentucky fan-favorite finally called time on his stunning professional mixed martial arts career over the course of the weekend in ONE Championship’s return to North America.

Johnson, a former undisputed flyweight champion in the UFC — who retains the record for the most consecutive successful title defenses in the history of the Octagon, appeared at ONE Championship 168 in Denver over the course of the weekend, emotionally confirming his retirement from mixed martial arts competition.

Preparing to potentially continue in his recent run of massive appearances at a host of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world championship competitions, Johnson called time on his run following a prior unanimous decision win over three-time foe, Adriano Moraes in May of last year in Colorado — retaining ONE flyweight crown.

Demetrious Johnson praised in retirement by UFC boss, Dana White

And sharing his thoughts on Johnson’s retirement from mixed martial arts over the course of the weekend, UFC boss, White claimed he always “defended” the former UFC star from apparent fan discourse, before confirming he would also enter their respective Hall of Fame following his decision to hang up his gloves.

Yeah, I didn’t know he (Demetrious Johnson) [retired],” Dana White told Grind City Media. “God for him. (An) incredible career he had. I never had a problem with Demetrious Johnson. Absolutely [he’s a Hall of Fame inductee].”

“Listen, if you go back to when he was here [in the UFC], I was defending him from the fans,” Dana White explained. “Who’s defended Demetrious Johnson more than me?”