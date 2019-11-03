Conor McGregor Takes Jab At Jorge Masvidal Following UFC 244 Win

Spread the word!













It didn’t take long for Conor McGregor to react to Jorge Masvidal’s UFC 244 win and subsequent comments.

Masvidal dominated Nate Diaz en route to a controversial third-round TKO doctor stoppage victory in the headliner on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, New York. While some have called for a rematch, others believe Masvidal should fight for the title next or even better — McGregor.

The idea of a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight has been there for a while, however, UFC president Dana White was not receptive to it as he said the latter was too big. “Gamebred” would take that further saying he would have a murder charge if he fought the Irishman and that he’s too much man for him.

He repeated those sentiments yesterday at the post-fight press conference:

“You know what the f*ck I’ll do to that little dude,” Masvidal said. “I’ll f*ck that little guy up. He’s a f*cking midget. Dana White, president of this motherf*cking company said I’m too much man for him. I get it why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he’s been pulling. But he don’t want this shit.

“He’s just talking so he gets his name out there. He was cheering for Nate. … You see he punches old people in the face because those are fights he could win. He don’t want this sh*t. … You can’t get that dude to sign the paper.”

And McGregor would respond with a jab on social media on Sunday:

“Hey @ BurgerKing, could I get a 3 piece with soda and a side chicken box please? Loads of salt and vinegar. Thanks,” McGregor tweeted referencing Masvidal’s three piece and a soda comment.

Hey @BurgerKing, could I get a 3 piece with soda and a side chicken box please? Loads of salt and vinegar. Thanks — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2019

Maybe if there’s enough interest, fans may convince White and get to see them throw down at some point.

