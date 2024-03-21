UFC boss Dana White shares bright update on Conor McGregor’s return: ‘We can start talking about fights for him, again’

Dana White is ready to start talking to Conor McGregor about his potential return to the UFC.

McGregor has not fought since July of 2021 as he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, the Irishman has been rehabbing his leg and then started filming Road House. But, he has claimed he will be back in June which White has shot down.

But, now that the movie is out, Dana White says he’s finally ready to start talking to Conor McGregor about his return to the UFC.

“I don’t know what his obligations are once the thing launches, but Conor can get back in the gym and start training full-time and get ready for a camp. But, you two can attest to this too, once you start to make a lot of money, you are not as hungry as you were before and it is harder to get into the gym and it does suck to grind as hard as you used to grind,” White said on Pound 4 Pound podcast.”

“It is harder to stay on top once you make that kind of money. Then you think of the kind of money that Conor has made, this dude is living on legit yachts for months and shit like that. Again, Conor McGregor for a guy who at one time was on the Dole, for a guy who had never done big business is a pretty f*****g good businessman, and he’s been a great partner for us. Conor needed this time to take off, handle his obligations and once this over he can get back into full training, so from Thursday on we can start talking about fights for Conor,” White added.

Currently, nothing has been booked for Conor McGregor’s fight but all signs point to the opponent being Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor says ‘all systems go’ for summer fight against Michael Chandler

Although Dana White says Conor McGregor does not have his fight booked, the Irishman has said he is returning in the summer.

“We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go,” McGregor told ESPN on Tuesday. “‘The Mac,’ ‘The Notorious’ will be returning to the UFC octagon this summer.”

It seems likely that the fight with Chandler will take place at International Fight Week on June 29.