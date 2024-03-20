Conor McGregor insists ‘There’s no beef’ with the UFC, opens up on contract talks

Despite venting his frustration on more than one occasion, Conor McGregor insists that there is no beef between himself and the UFC.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the former two-division champion revealed that his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” is set to go down this summer. The news was a welcome change for fight fans after the last few months have seen McGregor tear into his employer on more than one occasion, accusing them of dragging their feet when it comes to locking down a return date.

Expanding on his comments during Tuesday’s episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, McGregor made it clear that there is no tension between himself and the UFC, despite what the tabloids often claim.

“People want to make a beef with it,” McGregor said. “There’s no beef. I’m happy where I’m at and I’m delighted where I’m at. Let’s go. I feel I’m in a great place.”

Conor McGregor says that the UFC will officially announce his fight, and there’s no beef between him and the UFC.



Conor McGregor addresses his contract status with the uFC

With that said, McGregor made it clear that his future with the promotion is undeniably uncertain. At this point, the Irishman is believed to have no more than two fights left on his contract.

As much as he’d love to stay with the UFC, McGregor is not sure if the promotion can offer him anything, from a financial perspective, that would entice him to stay on board.

“There’s been no talks, not an iota of a talk,” McGregor said of his contract status. “Usually Lorenzo [Fertitta, former UFC co-owner] would have had something tasty on my plate a while ago. Lorenzo would have re-signed me two fights ago. There’s no talks. Maybe I just don’t know. I know they know I’m up [for renewal] but what way do you approach it? I’m a billionaire, I’m Mr. B, Mr. Coupla-Bs. In what way do you come to me to keep me tight? I could just ride the wave and then I dunno after that.”

Making his promotional debut in 2013, McGregor has 14 total fights inside the Octagon, going 10-4 in the process. His most notable victories came against Jose Aldo to win the UFC featherweight title at UFC 194 and a win against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, becoming the first-ever simultaneous two-division champion in promotional history.

McGregor is responsible for eight of the 10 highest-grossing pay-per-views in UFC history with the top earner being his intense clash with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. It is the first and only PPV event to eclipse two million buys in its 30+ year history.