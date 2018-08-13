Dana White Confused By Stipe Miocic Always Feeling Disrespected

Dana White confused about a top UFC star feeling that he’s not respected by the UFC President is not the first or the last time that fight fans will hear this.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has expressed the feeling that he doesn’t think that White or the promotion respect him. This comes off the fact that he lost the UFC heavyweight title to Daniel Cormier in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in July.

Cormier is expected to wait until January to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar with the title being on the line. This has caused Miocic to feel upset due to him holding the title and defending it for a historic amount of time. This makes him believe that he should get a rematch. However, that will not happen.

Dana White Confused About The Situation

The UFC President recently addressed the situation in an interview by stating that they have a lot of respect for Miocic. He would add that anything other than respect is the complete opposite of the reality of the situation.

“I don’t know why – Stipe always feels like we’re disrespecting him, which we’re not,” White said in a recent interview on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “We have a lot of respect for Stipe. I think he feels like it took him a very long time to get his title shot and he felt it took him longer than it should have. Then once he got it – every time I turn around he feels disrespected. He’s anything but disrespected. The complete opposite.”

The Next Fight

Now, that a rematch against Cormier is not likely to happen, Miocic needs to accept his next fight. Surging heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has already called for a fight against Miocic at the upcoming UFC Denver show.

“You saw that we set up the fight with Cormier to fight Brock,” White said. “That would have been Stipe if Stipe won the fight. No disrespect to Stipe. It was just something that was in place before that fight even happened.”

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.