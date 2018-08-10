Curtis Blaydes: ‘I hope Stipe Miocic Is Considering My Callout’

Curtis Blaydes is really gunning for a fight with Stipe Miocic.

Normally, someone in Blaydes’ position would likely be gearing up for a UFC heavyweight title shot. He is coming off five straight wins over some of the division’s most elite competition.

His last Octagon outing resulted in a devastating third round TKO win over Alistair Overeem. After Daniel Cormier’s UFC heavyweight title win at UFC 226 earlier this year, things went horribly wrong for Blaydes.

Former UFC heavyweight champion and pay-per-view (PPV) attraction Brock Lesnar returned to the promotion. Dana White has confirmed he will be Cormier’s next challenger for the heavyweight title. Cormier even openly stated that he has no interest in fighting Blaydes at this point in his career.

This leaves Blaydes in a tough situation. With Lesnar vs. Cormier not being eligible to take place until January, the 27-year-old will likely be forced to fight again. If that’s the case, he’d like to fight the man Cormier defeated for the heavyweight title – Stipe Miocic.

Miocic is statistically the most successful heavyweight champion in UFC history, as he was the first to defend it successfully three consecutive times. Blaydes has respectfully called out Miocic in recent weeks.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Blaydes revealed that the UFC has offered Miocic a fight against him at UFC Denver on November 10th. Blaydes hopes Miocic signs the contract, as neither one of them will receive their deserved shot at the title anytime soon: