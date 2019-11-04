Dana White Admits Dominick Reyes vs. Jon Jones Is ‘Fight To Make’

Spread the word!













One of the biggest questions surrounding UFC matchmaking at the moment is who is next for light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones comes off a split decision win over Thiago Santos this past summer and awaits the next challenger at 205 pounds. There are plenty of candidates to consider, but according to UFC president Dana White, who spoke to TMZ recently, Dominick Reyes is the fight that makes sense for “Bones” at the moment.

“I mean, the fight that makes sense right now for Jon Jones is Dominick Reyes,” White said. “Just came off an impressive win over Weidman, and a lot of people saw it. Pulled good ratings on TV. It’s the fight to make.”

Reyes comes off a big first-round knockout win over ex-middleweight king Chris Weidman. With the victory, Reyes believes he’s the most deserving contender for a shot at Jones’ title out of the 205-pound bunch. Jones has established himself as, arguably, the most dominant UFC champion of all time.

With a long list of impressive challengers who have failed to dethrone Jones over the years, it will be interesting to see how Reyes fares inside the Octagon against the future UFC Hall Of Famer.

What do you make of White confirming Reyes is next for Jones?