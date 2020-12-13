Following the recent clash for the Flyweight title between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno resulting in a draw, would be Flyweight title contender, and former Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has set his sight elsewhere calling for a bout with former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

Hey @HenryCejudo looks like it’s us March 6th pick the weight class.. @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 13, 2020

Initially booked to face Figueiredo at UFC 255, Garbrandt has been teasing a move down in weight for some time, however, due to COVID issues he was unable to compete in that scheduled bout, and since the UFC moved on to match up Figueiredo with the number one contender in the division.

Garbrandt, however, appears eager to get back out in the octagon requesting a bout against Cejudo on March 6th, however, the former champion was not specific on the weight class, leaving that decision to Cejudo.

Back in May Cejudo competed for what appears to have been his last time, defending his Bantamweight title against former champion Dominick Cruz. After winning this fight via stoppage Cejudo announced he would be retiring from the sport and has since stated the only fight he would return for is a Featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

Garbranndt most recently competed at UFC 250 securing a stunning knockout of Raphael Assuncao in the co-main event. Following this, he announced his move to Flyweight. Previous to this Garbrandt had been coming off back to back losses since claiming the Bantamweight title off Dominick Cruz.

Flyweight looks to be the new home for Garbrandt even suggesting that he get his shot at both Figueiredo and Moreno.

I’ll fight them both, old school Ufc style tournament!! @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 13, 2020

With their bout resulting in a draw it looks likely the UFC will move to rebook the fight which has been spoken of by many as a fight of the year contender and praised by Dana White as the best fight in the history of the Flyweight division.