Dana White Confirms Colby Covington Has Signed To Fight Tyron Woodley

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Colby Covington has in fact signed a contract to face former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

A few days ago Covington posted out what appeared to be a bout agreement to face Woodley on August 22. He captioned the image with the following.

“This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should’ve and pulled out… AGAIN!”

‘The Chosen One’ has since said he is more than willing to fight Covington but is not keen on fighting him next month and would prefer to face him in either September or October.

“My answer to whether I would fight Colby is eternally yes,” Woodley wrote via text message to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “At 96 years old in a nursing home it’s yes! He said no six times and now creates a date that works for him? F— out of here.”

Speaking to media ahead of UFC on ESPN 13 White confirmed Covington has signed up for the fight and they just waiting for Woodley to take it too, he said.

“It’s a fight we’re working on. Woodley said he wanted to fight him. Woodley’s been talking about fighting Colby Covington since Colby fought (Kamaru) Usman. It is true that Colby signed the deal and he’s ready to go. We’re just waiting on Woodley.”

“I’m always trying to make the fights that should be made or people want to see,” White said. “People can say whatever they want to say publicly, but behind the scenes, it’s another story. I can’t speak honestly about what’s going on. I’ve been (in Abu Dhabi). But we’re trying to make Woodley vs. Covington, and Covington’s definitely in.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Dana White is trying to pressure Tyron Woodley into a short notice fight against Colby Covington?