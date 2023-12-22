Dana White rips Colby Covington continued trash talk after UFC 296: ‘You know what type of scum you’re dealing with’

UFC CEO, Dana White has branded former interim welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington “scum” according to Leon Edwards’ head coach, after the Clovis native poked fun at the murder of the former’s father during the pre-fight and now post-fight talk of their UFC 296 title grudge match.

Covington, a former interim welterweight champion under the banner of the promotion, headlined UFC 296 last weekend in Las Vegas as part of the promotion’s final event of the year.

Suffering a one-sided title fight loss to undisputed gold holder, Edwards, Covington’s defeat came as his third consecutively in an undisputed welterweight title fight, following prior stoppage and judging losses to arch-rival, Kamaru Usman.

And continuing his ugly tirade aimed at Edwards and his deceased father in the immediate aftermath of UFC 296, Colby Covington compared the slain former crime boss to former German dictator, Adolf Hitler in podcast appearances after the event.

Dana White unleashes on Colby Covington after UFC 296

According to Edwards’ head coach, Dave Lovell, however, UFC boss, White was less than impressed with Covington’s avenue of trash talk, labelling him “scum”.

“I’m a father and I’ve got children, and God forbid, if anything was to happen to me, I know how my boys would feel – and if somebody was to rub that into their face or say that, I know the reaction that would happen,” Dave Lovell told MMA Fighting. “I’m feeling it for Leon (Edwards) because he’s grown up basically fatherless, and for somebody to chuck that at him, it’s gut-wrenching.”

“And I even said to Dana (White), after when he came over, I said, ‘Dana, where do you draw the line?’” Lovell explained. “Dana turned around and said, ‘Well, listen, you know what kind of scum you’re dealing with.’ But I said, ‘Yes, Dana, but you’ve got to draw a line at somewhere wrong.”

Amongst his recent claims, Colby Covington has also stated within 30 seconds of the opening round of his fight with Edwards, he fractured his foot after inadvertently kicking the Birmingham native’s elbow.