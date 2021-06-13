Colby Covington is still next in line for Kamaru Usman.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White who was commenting on the welterweight title picture following UFC 263 last night. While many felt a definitive win for Leon Edwards over Nate Diaz would give him the shot, the manner of how the fight ended ultimately didn’t do him any favors.

Instead, White believes a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal could be an option for Edwards while maintaining that Covington would still get the next title shot.

“That’s always a fight that we can make,” White said of Edwards vs. Masvidal in the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “That fight’s always going to be hanging out there. Leon’s the No. 3 ranked guy in the world, so we’ll see what’s next for him. I’m not sure if it’s Masvidal, but Colby Covington is the next guy in line for the title.”

That’s not to say White was unimpressed with Edwards, however.

You’ve been hearing me say leading up to this fight that Leon Edwards is the kid with the worst luck ever in UFC history,” White added. “Goes in tonight into a five-round fight against a tough, durable Nate Diaz who’s always dangerous, and tonight was a great learning experience for him.

“He looked incredible in the entire fight, even when he got hurt. Kept his composure — I think it was a little bit of he got stung, and he was tired. You think about it, and that kid hasn’t fought in probably a year-and-a-half. So, great performance.”

It’s harsh on Edwards to not get a title shot despite being unbeaten in his last nine. However, he didn’t do himself any favors by not going for the kill against Diaz.