Dana White Claims Colby Covington Will Get Title Shot – With A Catch

Dana White claims that Colby Covington will get another title shot but there’s a catch if it does happen. The UFC President addressed this situation on Thursday during the press conference for UFC on ESPN+ 1 when taking questions from the media.

Covington was supposed to get the next crack at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. However, that was changed as now plans are for Woodley to fight Kamaru Usman at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event. Woodley has made it known that he is targeting a fight against Covington in June once the UFC’s rumored return to Chicago takes place.

Since the news was made, Covington has been blasting the UFC boss as a result. White claims that he hasn’t heard one thing that the title contender has said.



“I haven’t heard one thing about Colby Covington. “When opportunities pop up, take ’em,” White said to MMAjunkie. “When opportunity knocks, answer the door. Period, end of story.”

“You can ask anybody who’s been on this stage for a long time, when we call, if you take the fight, you take the fight. And if you don’t, other people will,” White said. “That’s how this thing goes. It keeps rolling. When we call and we make an offer, you take it. He didn’t.”



Although White says that Covington will get another shot, it just won’t be on his terms of when and where he wants the fight to take place.

“He’ll get another shot. It’s just not going to be when he wanted and when he thought it was coming. Usman went in there and fought that fight (vs. Rafael dos Anjos). I said that night, I wasn’t shy about it, ‘Usman looked good tonight. I’d actually like to see Usman versus Woodley,’ and we got it done.”

