Video – Dana White rips Charles Oliveira for suffering ‘$2 million headbutt’ before Islam Makhachev rematch in new footage

In new, previously unseen footage, UFC CEO, Dana White voiced his dismay at former lightweight champion, Charles Olvieira’s decision to spar without headgear just weeks from his scheduled title rematch with Islam Makhachev last October – with matchmaker, Sean Shelby alluding to a $2,000,000 payday missed out on as a result for the Brazilian.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 300 back in April, suffering a controversial split decision defeat to surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s title-eliminator.

Prior to that loss, Oliveira was slated to headline UFC 294 late last year in Abu Dhabi, tackling the above-mentioned, Makhachev in a title fight rematch.

However, just days from the pairing, Sao Paulo star, Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the clash, suffering a sizeable laceration over his right eyebrow – with the promotion drafting Alexander Volkanovski in on short-notice to take on Makhachev in his own rematch.

Charles Oliveira ripped by UFC boss, Dana White

And in previously unseen footage as part of the Fight Inc. ‘Inside the UFC’ series – promotional boss, White can be seen hitting out at Oliveira for sparring without headgear before his flight to the Middle East – with the previously mentioned, Shelby pointing to his apparent missed payday.

“How about this – how about if they [Charles Oliveira’s team] call us and let us f*cking fix it and tell them what to do,” Dana White said. “Yeah, that’s f*cking – that is a nasty – what were they doing? Wrestling?”

“Sparring with no headgear, the week before he (Charles Oliveira) leaves for the fight [with Islam Makhachev] – no, the day, he’s supposed to leave [for Abu Dhabi] today,” Dana White continued. “The night before. He’s going [training] the night before, sparring with no f*cking headgear. That cost them big money.”

