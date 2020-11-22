UFC president Dana White is hoping former light-heavyweight king Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua is going to retire from fighting after falling short in his rematch with Paul Craig.

Following their split draw last year in Brazil, Jiu-Jitsu ace, Paul Craig was once against booked to face off against the MMA legend at UFC 255. The Scot utilised his wrestling in the opening-frame to force veteran former PRIDE and UFC titleholder, Rua into grappling exchanges, and with a flurry of strikes from the back as Craig postured, Rua tapped to strikes.

Speaking at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference, White called for Rua to retire from the sport.

“I hope it is, I hope that tonight was his last night,” White said. “I would like to see him retire.”

The UFC boss was careful not to play down Craig who picked up an impressive victory but did note that ‘Shogun’ did not look anywhere near his best in the fight.

“[Paul Craig] looked good and not to take anything away from him at all, he came and did what he had to do tonight but just being honest, ‘Shogun’ didn’t look like ‘Shogun’ to me tonight,” White said.

“‘Shogun’ looked old and looked like a shell of his former self tonight. Yeah, I’d like to see him hang it up hopefully.”

The soon-to-be 39-year-old has two fights left on his current UFC contract. Rua has been enjoying some decent form as of late, losing just two of his last eight fights. You’d expect he will sew out his deal despite the protestations of White.

“I think he has two fights left on his deal. But yeah, I’d like to see him retire,” White concluded. (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you agree with Dana White? Should Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua bring his illustrious MMA career to an end?