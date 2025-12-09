Dana White Threatens Boxing Promoters Over Ali Act Changes: “Let’s see how that works out for them”

UFC boss Dana White has sent a message to boxing promoters regarding TKO’s plan to change the Ali Act.

As we know, Dana White isn’t afraid to make enemies – whether it be in mixed martial arts, boxing, or beyond. He has never been afraid to speak his mind and while that has landed him in hot water from time to time, it has also earned him the respect of many in the combat sports space. With that being said, his latest venture into boxing has certainly ruffled a few feathers.

Ahead of the launch of his planned boxing ‘league’, Dana White and the team at TKO are planning on putting forward an amendment to the Ali Act. While it seems like it could well go through, it may face some issues in the Senate, although just how problematic it could prove to be remains unknown.

There have been quite a few people within the world of boxing who haven’t been a big fan of this proposal. In a recent interview, Dana White gave his thoughts on the criticism.

Dana White discusses Ali Act

“Yeah, I just signed a new deal, I’m here for another five years. Everybody’s always got an opinion on how this should run and what laws should apply and all that. You’ve got these promoters out there screaming that the Ali Act is perfect, that this is exactly how combat sports should be. Cool.

“ I want to see every one of them stay in it exactly the way it is now for the next however many years. Let’s see how that works out for them. People love to talk about this stuff like it’s easy, like it doesn’t affect the business, the fighters, the events. It’s not that simple. You want in on that world? Stay in it and live with it.”​​