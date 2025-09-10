Dana White On Why Boxers Make So Much More Money than UFC Athletes: “The money is spread across the entire group”

UFC boss Dana White has given his perspective on why boxers make more money than fighters in his promotion.

As we know, the issue of fighter pay is something that has followed Dana White around like a bad smell over the years. From athletes to pundits to fans and beyond, the popular opinion from many is that those in the Ultimate Fighting Championship do not get what they deserve financially.

Whether it be due to the monopoly that the UFC has on the sport or simple greed, Dana White is more than willing to fight back against just about any argument thrown his way. Ever since he made it known that he’s going to be entering the boxing scene, many are worried that a similar thing is going to happen to those who compete for him.

In a recent interview, Dana White opened up on the difference in pay between fighters in these two sports.

“There’s a handful of [boxers] who make that kind of money. When you look at the UFC, the money is spread across the entire group of guys. You eat what you kill.”



There’s a handful of guys [boxers] who make that kind of money. When you look at the UFC, the money is spread across the entire group of guys. You eat what you kill. If you are a huge star, like Conor McGregor or Ronda Rousey, many people have proven that they can sell pay-per-views and you eat what you kill here.

“We also have guys that would be considered journeymen in boxing who make millions of dollars [in UFC]. So, the whole fighter pay thing is completely not true.”

Regardless of how many people try and fight back against Dana’s argument, it’s not going to matter. He’s a stubborn guy, and it’s not a stretch to suggest that he’s going to continue down this path with regard to the financial decisions made by the UFC with fighter pay.