Jon Jones Sends Mixed Signals on Retirement, Leaves UFC Return Door Open

Just a few hours ago, Jon Jones stunned fans by revealing that it might be time for him to bid farewell to the UFC forever. However, that’s not the whole story.

Jones officially retired in 2025 and vacated his heavyweight throne instead of fighting then-interim-265-pound titleholder Tom Aspinall.

A few weeks after his retirement, when the UFC announced the White House Card, “Bones” wasted no time in rejoining the testing pool. He and Alex Pereira called each other out on multiple occasions, and all signs suggested that a superfight between “Bones” and “Poatan” would take place on June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House.

However, when the UFC Freedom 250 bout was announced, Jones’ name was not in it.

Dana White has said that the former two-division UFC champion is retired due to severe arthritis, and the promotion had no plans of putting him on the June 14 card. Meanwhile, Jones has alleged that he was in negotiations with the UFC brass but was lowballed. He has also urged the promotion to release him if they think he has nothing more to offer.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Jones stated that he’s done fighting and it’s time to retire:

“My gloves are hung up. I am chilling these days. You got business, Jon Jones. No more fighting Jon Jones.”

Check out Jon Jones’ comments below:

🚨 Jon Jones says he’s done fighting 👀



“My gloves are hung up… no more fighter Jon Jones.”



(via @RedCorner_MMA) pic.twitter.com/zqm4pduyP8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 10, 2026

Jon Jones Refuses to Shut Door on UFC Return

In another interview with The Schmo, Jon Jones revealed that he has spoken to UFC CBO Hunter Campbell about a potential return. Jones received stem cell treatment for hip pain, and for now, he wants to continue coaching Gable Steveson, who’s rumored to sign with the UFC very soon.

“We had that conversation tonight. I took a stem cell right before the White House card was curated. I’m starting to feel the effects. I feel really good physically. Let’s not put any pressure on anything. I’m gonna focus on coaching Gable right now, but who knows what the future holds.”

Check out Jon Jones’ comments below: