Dana White Addresses Nate Diaz’ Confusing Situation

Nate Diaz is supposedly coming back, but Dana White still can’t unwrap the mystery that is the Stockton bad boy.

During the UFC’s 25th Anniversary press conference last Friday (Aug 3, 2018) Diaz, 33, offered some insight as to why he been inactive these last two years.

Diaz claimed that his inactivity was due to a lawsuit that has since been settled last May. The Stockton native was adamant that White was aware of his situation and Diaz was none too happy about the narrative White had been spinning in his absence.

Diaz was pushed to his breaking point when White rolled out the promotional video for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor lightweight championship main event for UFC 229. Just 10 seconds into the promo, Diaz had already split, but he wasn’t done talking just yet. Speaking to media members just outside the press conference venue Diaz would go off on White and the UFC.

White has been dealing with the Diaz brothers for nearly a decade, and according to the boss it hasn’t gotten any easier over time. He touched on the topic at the UFC 227 post-fight press conference:

“You tell me if everything’s alright with Diaz,” White said. “If you can decipher that code, call me tomorrow and let me know.”

When asked whether he’d spoken to Diaz, White said, “What would we talk about? His lawsuit? I don’t know what he’s talking about”.

Being that UFC 227 was in Los Angeles in the same state as Diaz’ native Stockton, Diaz was expected to be in attendance for the night of fights. But as White explains, things may not always play out according to plan when it involves Diaz: