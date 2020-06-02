Dan Lambert: Amanda Nunes Should Be Overall GOAT Conversations

Spread the word!













Lambert: No Female Close To Nunes

American Top Team owner Dan Lambert believes Amanda Nunes should be in another GOAT conversation.

Nunes is set to defend her women’s featherweight title against Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250 this Saturday night. A win would represent her first featherweight title defense and further consolidate her place for many as the greatest female fighter of all time.

After all, she is on 10-fight winning streak, holds the distinction of being the first two-weight female champion in the UFC and holds wins over the likes of Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Holly Holm to name a few.

And for Lambert, the conversation will eventually have to transition to ranking Nunes along with the likes of Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

“If it’s a conversation on the female GOAT, I don’t think there’s another name you can throw into the mix and have an argument over,” Lambert told MMA Fighting. “Pound-for-pound GOAT is what I think she’s working her way into the mix on. Male, female, weight division, anything. I think her name should be in that mix right now.

“If you look at the run she’s been on, the champions she’s beaten, the ex-champions she’s beaten. The manner in which she’s beaten them and made it look so effortless, two divisions, I think her name should be in that hat with the other all-time greats, Jon Jones, D.C. (Daniel Cormier), GSP (Georges St-Pierre). I think her name is right there in that mix, male or female.”

Lambert acknowledges there is not a big pool to choose from when it comes to the female fighters especially as women only started competing in the UFC in 2013.

The only fighter he believes comes close to Nunes is current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Unfortunately for her, she has already lost to the Brazilian twice.

“If you just want to look at how good a fighter Holly Holm versus [Valentina] Shevchenko versus [Cris] Cyborg, versus Ronda [Rousey], versus Miesha [Tate], yeah I think Shevchenko is a better fighter than all of them,” Lambert added. “Two wins over Valentina Shevchenko speaks absolute volumes.”

Do you agree with Lambert?