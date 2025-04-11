Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson at UFC 314 promises to be an exciting clash of styles and experience. Scheduled for Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, this fight is part of the undercard for an event headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson – Odds

The odds for the UFC 314 featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson reflect contrasting trajectories for the two fighters. Sean Woodson is the betting favorite, with odds ranging from -166 to -177, while Dan Ige is the underdog at +140 to +152 on most sportsbooks such as Catchbet.

In terms of the method of victory for the UFC 314 bout, Woodson is favored to win by decision, with odds around +110. This aligns with his striking-heavy style and tendency to control fights from range without necessarily securing finishes. Meanwhile, Ige’s best chance appears to be a knockout or technical knockout, with odds of +390 for such an outcome.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: (L-R) Dan Ige punches Diego Lopes of Brazil in a 165-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The odds have shifted slightly over time, reflecting public sentiment and betting trends. Woodson opened as a slight favorite but has gained more confidence from oddsmakers as the fight approaches. His recent performances, including a first-round TKO win over Fernando Padilla, have bolstered his status as a rising contender. On the other hand, Ige’s recent losses and struggles against top competition have likely contributed to his underdog status.

Both fighters enter UFC 314 with something to prove. For Dan Ige, this bout represents an opportunity to halt his recent skid and reaffirm his position as one of the top featherweights in the division. Meanwhile, Sean Woodson looks to continue his ascent with another dominant performance that could propel him toward higher-ranked opponents.

Dan Ige’s fighting style revolves around his grappling expertise. He averages nearly one takedown per three rounds and excels in forcing scrambles on the mat. However, he is also capable of delivering powerful strikes in close quarters, making him a dangerous opponent in chaotic exchanges.

Sean Woodson’s striking-heavy approach is built around his ability to utilize his height and reach to dominate opponents from range. He lands an impressive 5.66 significant strikes per minute compared to Ige’s 3.66. Woodson’s kicking game and teep kicks are particularly effective at keeping opponents at bay while setting up combinations.

With contrasting styles and a clear size disparity favoring Woodson, this fight promises fireworks. Fans can expect an intense battle as both fighters push their limits in pursuit of victory.