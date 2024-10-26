Lerone Murphy rallies for hard-Fought decision win over Dan Ige – UFC 308 Highlights

Surviving a late opening round knockdown against perennial featherweight contender, Dan Ige, Manchester native, Lerone Murphy maintains his unbeaten run in the Octagon — courtesy of a unanimous decision win on the main card of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Murphy, the current number twelve ranked featherweight contender, entered tonight’s high-stakes pairing with Ige off the back of an impressive run of eight fights without a defeat since his move to the Octagon.

Most recently featuring in his premiere main event fight under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, Murphy would turn in a unanimous decision win over Brazilian veteran, Edson Barboza — earning the pair Fight of the Night honors.

However, tonight in the Middle East, Murphy was forced to fight through some massive adversity in the final moments of the first round, in the form of a big knockdown.

And rebounding to take the second and third frames with his grappling talent and a barrage of strikes on the feet when afforded the opportunity, Murphy is sure to enter the top-10 in the featherweight rankings come the update of the next week.

Below, catch the highlights from Lerone Murphy’s decision win over Dan Ige at UFC 308