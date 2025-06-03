Report – Patricio Pitbull set for return fight against Dan Ige at UFC 318 in New Orleans

Former two-weight Bellator MMA champion, Patricio Pitbull is reportedly in line for his second Octagon outing later this year, returning against perennial featherweight contender, Dan Ige at UFC 318 on July 19. from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Pitbull, who made his promotional bow back in April, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss against former interim champion, Yair Rodriguez in the pair’s pivotal pairing at UFC 314 in Miami.

As for Ige, the current number fourteen ranked featherweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured against Sean Woodson on the same card in Florida, stopping the highly-touted contender with a knockout victory in the third round.

Patricio Pitbull set to fight Dan Ige at UFC 319

News of Patricio Pitbull’s return against Dan Ige was first reported by Leo Guimaraes on social media this Tuesday night.

EXCLUSIVO: Patricio Pitbull enfrenta Dan Ige no UFC 318, em 19 de julho pic.twitter.com/vA7epzoGme — Léo Guimaraes (@leoguimaraesmma) June 3, 2025

Entering the UFC following a gold laden stint with Bellator MMA, Brazilian veteran, Pitbull had landed gold at both the featherweight and lightweight limit.

And suffering his third defeat in his four most recent walks in combat sports in his decision defeat to Rodriguez, Pitbull had turned in a successful featherweight title defense against Jeremy Kennedy.

Snapping a two-fight losing skid to both Diego Lopes, and then Lerone Murphy with his knockout win over Woodson earlier this annum, Ige has turned in an impressive 19 career triumphs.

UFC 319 takes place on July 19. from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, with a symbolic BMF title fight between former featherweight champion, Max Holloway, and the retiring former interim lightweight gold holder, Dustin Poirier set to take main event honors.