Dan Ige Calls Out ‘Korean Zombie’ After Win At UFC 247

Featherweight contender Dan Ige picked up the biggest win of his career this weekend at UFC 247. The 28-year-old beat Mirsad Bektic by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) after three hard fought and highly contested rounds.

This win makes it five in a row for Ige who holds a record of 13-2. He is now keen to push on to bigger and better things. Competing in the 145lb division he’s definitely not short of potential opponents. Despite insisting he’s not one for post-fight call outs, Ige did have someone in mind when speaking to MMA Fighting at UFC 247, he said.

“To be honest it’s whatever the UFC gives me. At this point, that’s five in a row – that’s tough to do in this division. I’m in deep water because I’m swimming with sharks. But I am a shark and I can hang with in there with anybody.”

“I’m not the call out type but I’ve been fighting all these guys and I feel like I go in there and take their soul. I want to fight a guy. I was joking saying let’s make a fight with ‘Korean Zombie’ I don’t think that dude has a soul. That’d be a tough fight. I’d like to test his will.”

You’ve got to respect the man for calling for a shot against one of the most dangerous fighters in the division. However, it’s highly unlikely to be his next fight. ‘Korean Zombie’ is currently ranked #4 and on the verge of a title shot. In contrast despite being on an impressive winning run Ige, is yet to be ranked. So, whilst it would be a really fun fight on paper, fans of both men can hang fire on this one – at least for now.

Who should UFC featherweight Dan Ige fight next?