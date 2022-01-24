It looks like UFC London has got its co-main event.

UFC officials have confirmed that long-time lightweight contender, Dan Hooker, is dropping down to featherweight and will take on British standout, Arnold Allen, who is currently ranked #7 at 145lbs.

Hooker spent his first six UFC at featherweight. During this period (2014-2016) ‘Hangman’ went 3-3 before moving up in weight. The New Zealander has gone 8-4 since he made the switch to lightweight and is currently on a run of bad form losing three of his last four fights. Hooker’s last two losses have been particularly devastating as they have come via first-round stoppage to Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler.

Allen appears to be the Darkhorse at featherweight, but he definitely shouldn’t be. ‘Almighty’ has won eight straight fights since joining the UFC and has beaten the likes of Gilbert Melendez and Sodiq Yusuff. It’ll be great to see him get a lofty showcase spot against a popular opponent at UFC London on March 19.

UFC London Card

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann

Cody Durden vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas





