Dan Hooker undergoes hand surgery after UFC 313 grudge fight exit: ‘Be right back’

ByRoss Markey
Dan Hooker undergoes hand surgery after UFC 313 grudge fight exit: 'Be right back'

Surging lightweight contender, Dan Hooker has gone under the knife to address his hand fracture suffered in the weeks before his UFC 313 fight with Justin Gaethje, which ultimately ruled him from the co-main event clash.

Hooker, the current number six ranked lightweight challenger, was slated to return in a five round barnburner against former interim champion, Gaethje this weekend in the co-headliner of UFC 313.

Dan Hooker on five round fight with Justin Gaethje: 'The UFC wants someone to die'

In a bid to earn his first title shot in the promotion, City Kickboxing ace would put his impressive run of three straight victories on the line, following a prior August decision win over European talent, Mateusz Gamrot.

READ MORE:  "Female Fights Can Be More Exciting Than Men's Fights" - Valentina Shevchenko Optomistic About the Future of WMMA

And targeting a summer return to action during International Fight Week at UFC 317, Kiwi striker, Hooker underwent surgery to address his hand fracture this week.

DANIEL HOOKER GettyImages 2167215960 6.4

Dan Hooker undergoes hand surgery after UFC 313 fight exit

“Brb (Be right back),” Dan Hooker posted on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him in hospital after his hand surgery.

And seeing a pairing with fan-favorite finisher, Gaethje fall to the wayside, former middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker admitted he was happy to see the matchup fall through, citing concerns for their safety.

gettyimages 2167217916 612x612 1

“I have such mixed feelings,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast. “With (Dan) Hooker out, I am happy ultimately, though, because let’s face it— (Justin) Gaethje vs. Hooker, one of those two dudes was going to die. And I’m a big fan of both guys, right? But one of them wasn’t leaving the octagon. Neither of them were. It would have been amazing, like the best fight of the year, easily.

READ MORE:  Mario Pinto Sleeps Austen Lane with Ruthless Overhand Right in Octagon Debut - UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

“But I’m a big fan of Hooker, and I’m a big fan of Gaethje, and I didn’t want to see one of my favorite dudes die.”

READ MORE:  Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev 2 - Odds and Match Preview

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts