Dan Hooker undergoes hand surgery after UFC 313 grudge fight exit: ‘Be right back’

Surging lightweight contender, Dan Hooker has gone under the knife to address his hand fracture suffered in the weeks before his UFC 313 fight with Justin Gaethje, which ultimately ruled him from the co-main event clash.

Hooker, the current number six ranked lightweight challenger, was slated to return in a five round barnburner against former interim champion, Gaethje this weekend in the co-headliner of UFC 313.

In a bid to earn his first title shot in the promotion, City Kickboxing ace would put his impressive run of three straight victories on the line, following a prior August decision win over European talent, Mateusz Gamrot.

And targeting a summer return to action during International Fight Week at UFC 317, Kiwi striker, Hooker underwent surgery to address his hand fracture this week.

Dan Hooker undergoes hand surgery after UFC 313 fight exit

“Brb (Be right back),” Dan Hooker posted on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him in hospital after his hand surgery.

Dan Hooker did the surgery for his broken hand.



Wish him a speedy recovery and a quick return to the Octagon! 💪🔥 #UFC pic.twitter.com/PkDWOtct1k — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) March 3, 2025

And seeing a pairing with fan-favorite finisher, Gaethje fall to the wayside, former middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker admitted he was happy to see the matchup fall through, citing concerns for their safety.

“I have such mixed feelings,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast. “With (Dan) Hooker out, I am happy ultimately, though, because let’s face it— (Justin) Gaethje vs. Hooker, one of those two dudes was going to die. And I’m a big fan of both guys, right? But one of them wasn’t leaving the octagon. Neither of them were. It would have been amazing, like the best fight of the year, easily.

“But I’m a big fan of Hooker, and I’m a big fan of Gaethje, and I didn’t want to see one of my favorite dudes die.”