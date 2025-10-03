I Fight For Blood, He Fights for Instagram – Dan Hooker Talks Arman Tsarukyan Match

Massive lightweight matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker was announced as the main event for UFC Qatar on November 22nd. The bad blood boils between the two and the New Zealander has had some interesting takes on the fellow top contender.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 18: Dan Hooker of New Zealand reacts after his victory against Mateusz Gamrot of Poland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Dan Hooker Trashes Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan has always rubbed people up the wrong way in particular with his “rich kid” lifestyle flaunted a lot on social media. Speaking to Submission Radio, Hooker had plenty to say about his upcoming main event in Doha, Qatar later this year.

“There is a lot of animosity there… I don’t like his face, I don’t like that his face is attached to his body and I would love to separate the two. I don’t like the bloke, I don’t know anything about him, but I hate everything he stands for…. can’t wait to elbow him in the nose”

Hooker went on to preview what issues could well unfold in fight week, “If he comes in a rms range with me, like, I’m going to hit him. That’s the long and short of it and the fights going to be off, like I don’t care about that.” If this was the case and the fight was off the co-main is luckily good enough to headline as top welterweights Belal Muhammed and Ian Machado Garry face off.

The violent contender continued to dig Tsarukyan out saying “I fight because it’s in my blood. I fight, I fight, I fight because it’s just what I love to do. No, I fight because I love to fight. We fight for very different reasons. He fights to be cool, get attention, get likes on Instagram.” Quotes via Submission Radio YouTube channel.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 08: Dan Hooker of New Zealand reacts to the start of the round during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Do you think Dan Hooker gets it done versus Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar in November?