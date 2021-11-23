UFC fan favourite and lightweight contender Dan Hooker, has teased making a potential switch to the featherweight division through his social media.

On the ‘Hangman’s’ Twitter he shared a video of him weighing 146 lbs which would qualify him to compete at featherweight.

45 look alive. pic.twitter.com/JU0pl0tKkV — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 23, 2021

Speaking to The Mac Life Hooker recently revealed that he is testing the waters ahead of a move to featherweight.

“I’m doing a little something, something at the moment,” Hooker said. “You’ve got to make your next move your best move. Let’s just say I’m working with the UFC and the fight dietician very closely and I’m doing a test, a little test run. And we’ll see.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

This wouldn’t be Hooker’s first experience at featherweight, during 2014 and 2016 the ‘Hangman’ competed at featherweight, this also happened to be his first six fights in the UFC where he went 3-3.

Hooker has gone 8-4 since he made the switch to lightweight, and is currently on a run of bad form losing three of his last four fights.

However, those three losses have come to the elite of the lightweight division: Dustin Poirer who is the number one contender and is fighting for the title in his next fight.

Michael Chandler who fought for the UFC lightweight title after his win against Hooker, In his most recent bout Islam Makhachev who is now riding a nine fight win streak.

Is Dan Hooker Making A Switch To Featherweight

With Champion Alexander Volkanovski riding a ten fight win streak with three title defences, which include back to back wins over who many consider is one of the greatest featherweights of all time Max Holloway.

As well as his most recent victory over number two ranked featherweight Brian Ortega, you could argue that featherweight has one of the most dominant champions in the UFC.

The division also includes the previously mentioned Max Holloway who is the number one contender at featherweight, has bounced back from his back to back losses to the champion.

With dominant wins over Calvin Kattar where he broke the UFC record for significant strikes landed, his most recent win over Yair Rodriguez.

Is this change of weight class what Dan Hooker needs right now?

