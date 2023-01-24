Report – Dan Hooker returns, meets Jalin Turner at UFC 285 on March 4.

City Kickboxing staple, Dan Hooker is set for his next Octagon outing on March 4. – drawing surging lightweight finisher, Jalin Turner at UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hooker, the current #11 ranked lightweight contender, featured most recently at UFC 281 back in November of last year, stopping Claudio Puelles with a series of body kicks to secure an eventual second round TKO victory.

Jalin Turner announces his expected clash with Dan Hooker at UFC 285

As for Turner, the #10 ranked challenger managed to most recently hand Dan Hooker’s City Kickboxing teammate, Brad Riddell a dominant first round guillotine choke in just 45-seconds back in July at UFC 276. The victory earned Turner a Performance of the Night bonus. News of Hooker’s return against Turner was first noted during an interview with the latter on Inside Fighting.

2-4 in his last six Octagon appearances, Hooker has landed wins over the aforenoted, Puelles, and Nasrat Haqparast, suffering defeats at lightweight and featherweight to Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, and Arnold Allen.

22-12 as a professional, Hooker has secured UFC victories over the likes of Jim Miller, Gilbert Burns, Al Iaquinta, and Paul Felder to name a few.

For Turner, the surging lightweight contender landed his stunning fifth consecutive victory with his submission win over Riddell back in July of last year, adding to prior successes over Jamie Mullarkey, Uros Medic, Brok Weaver, and Joshua Cuilbao during that run.

A product of Dana White’s Contender Series, Turner’s sole promotional losses have come against Vicente Luque, and Matt Frevola.

UFC 285 takes place on March 4. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with a vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones, and Ciryl Gane slated to take main event honors.