UFC featherweight Dan Hooker feels he’ll deserve a top-ranked opponent if he can get by Arnold Allen on the upcoming UFC London card.

Hooker is making the move back to 145 pounds after an up-and-down tenure at lightweight. He most recently lost to Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 267.

Despite falling short of a title shot at lightweight, Hooker still feels he’s in the prime of his career as he makes the move back down to featherweight. He’ll face a tough test against Allen, a fighter who has won eight straight in the UFC and 10 straight overall.

During an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, Hooker was asked whether or not he feels he deserves a top opponent next with a win over Allen.

“Without a doubt,” Hooker said. “He’s No. 7 in the featherweight division and I’m destined to beat guys like that and get a higher opponent. I can’t imagine fighting an opponent like that and then getting a lower-ranked opponent. He’s jocking for a title position. He’s not one of those guys like Calvin Kattar, Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega… I feel like one of those guys is next for me.”

Dan Hooker Is Eying Big-Name Opponents For Featherweight Return

Brian Ortega most recently fell to Hooker’s teammate, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. Chan Sung Jung (otherwise known as “The Korean Zombie”), will face Volkanovski later this year after replacing Max Holloway.

Calvin Kattar bounced back in a big way after a loss to Holloway with a dominant win over Giga Chikadze. He’s anticipating a return later in 2022.

Hooker isn’t messing around in his return to featherweight. He’s undergone multiple test weight cuts and feels stronger than ever ahead of his 2022 debut.

Hooker faces a tough challenge in the form of Allen, but with a win, he could enter into the featherweight title picture.

How do you think Dan Hooker will do at featherweight against top contenders like Ortega, Zombie?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.