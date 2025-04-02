Conor McGregor Gushes Over Signing 16 Fight UFC Veteran to BKFC

Conor McGregor is excited about Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship‘s newest edition.

On Tuesday, former UFC flyweight title challenger Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye announced that he had signed with the BKFC, kickstarting a new chapter in her 15-year fighting career.

“After a long time of negotiation, I am signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship,” Eye told Ariel Helwani. “Why not? I’m still young, I still have all the ability in me to fight. They need some good strikers over there, you know? Some of us good MMA girls need to come over and show how tough we are. They reached out to me, and they reached out to me right after I retired. But I needed a break. “After they knocked on my door a couple of times, and I threw out some crazy numbers to them about wanting me to return, they finally came financially correct and motivated me enough to be like, ‘You know what? Maybe these guys will take care of me in a way that I wasn’t taken care of in my UFC fights, and that’s financially rewarding.”

Conor McGregor lauds Jessica Eye’s ‘Magnificent musculature’

Conor McGregor, who is a part-owner of the BKFC, was gushing with glee after adding ‘Evil’ to the roster.

“She is in phenomenal physical condition! The best I’ve ever seen her and I have shared many a card with her over the years,” McGregor wrote on X. “Look at her big bare fists and magnificent musculature! We are very happy to have “Evil” Eye at BKFC! We have high hopes for her and she will be well looked after!”

Eye, 38, has not competed since suffering a fourth straight loss against Maycee Barber more than three years ago. Before the string of defeats, ‘Evil’ challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC flyweight championship in June 2019. Eye was savagely knocked out in the second round.

She bounced back six months later against Viviane Araujo, but it would be the last time she’d find success inside the Octagon before her UFC career would come to an end.

Like many UFC athletes before her, perhaps Eye will find new life in the world of combat sports as a bare-knuckle brawler.