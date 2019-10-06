Dan Hooker Says Dustin Poirier Is ‘Chasing Leprechauns’ With Conor McGregor Fight

Spread the word!













It was a big night of fights from Australia last night (Sat. October 5, 2019). While Israel Adesanya certainly stole the night with his finish over Robert Whittaker, Dan Hooker also made quite the statement in the UFC 243 co-main event.

Hooker pretty much outclassed Al Iaquinta for three rounds before taking the opportunity to call out recent 155-pound title challenger Dustin Poirier in his post-fight interview with Jon Anik.

“Dustin Poirier, I’m going to smash your face in,” he said in his post-fight interview. “Meet me in New Zealand. 2020. And I’m going to end you!”

This led to a response from Poirier on Twitter, who said he’s focused on landing a fight with Conor McGregor instead. Poirier suggested Hooker fight Donald Cerrone instead, because he’s waiting for something that excites him. Apparently, “Hangman” doesn’t fit that description.

I'm fighting the Irishman next. You're close but not yet buddy keep punching @danthehangman — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

Dan can fight Cowboy… I'm chilling out until something really excites me. Working on my craft October 6, 2019

When made aware of Poirier’s response during his post-fight press conference, Hooker said Poirier is “chasing leprechauns” with his aspirations of fighting McGregor.

“He’s gonna fight – he’s gonna fight who?” Hooker asked. “He wants to sit around chasing leprechauns that’s his own problem. He wants a real fight – he wants a real fighter that will take it, he knows where to find me.”

Hooker continued his campaign for a fight with Poirier on Twitter.

Quit chasing leprechauns, let's scrap. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 6, 2019

You should try working on winning a fight. Don't let a loss make you gun shy, let's run it! — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 6, 2019

What do you make of Hooker's response to Poirier wanting a fight with McGregor?