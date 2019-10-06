UFC 243 Post-Fight Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













It was an insane night from Melbourne, Australia at UFC 243 on pay-per-view (PPV) yesterday (Sat. October 5, 2019).

In the main event of the night, Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya unified their middleweight championships. It was early success for the “Stylebender,” who dropped Whittaker late in the first round, just before the buzzer. In the second round, a massive countershot from Adesanya wobbled Whittaker terribly, dropping him, and ending the night.

It was a great night of mixed martial arts (MMA) from “down under.” Now, we take to the UFC 243 post-fight press conference to get the reactions from the event’s winners and losers. Watch along with us here at LowKickMMA in the video player below.

