Co-headlining UFC 257 this weekend as he welcomes former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Michael Chandler to the Octagon, Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker has had some words of praise for event headliner, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.



Tackling Sanford MMA mainstay Chandler in what could prove to be a pivotal 155-pound battle, City Kickboxing standout, Hooker hopes to return to the winner’s enclosure following his UFC Vegas 4 Fight of the Year contender against the event’s other main event feature, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Despite early success in the opening stanza of the UFC Apex clash back in June, Hooker wilted late on as the former scored a unanimous decision win.

The defeat snapped a three-fight unbeaten run for the Auckland favourite who had returned to home soil in February last with a main event split decision triumph over gritty striker, Paul ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder. The win followed a judging victory opposite ‘Ragin’ Al Iaquinta after a first-round KO of James Vick in July of 2019.



With possible title implications added to the potential spoils for Hooker via a win, after current champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov detailed how “something spectacular“ from the co-main or curtain closer may entice him to snap his October retirement — a title earning performance is sure to be at the forefront of the Kiwi’s thought process throughout fight week.



Speaking with members of the media gathered on Tuesday, Hooker heaped praise on McGregor, claiming that “skill-for-skill“, the Dubliner is the best lightweight on the promotion’s books outside reigning champion, Nurmagomedov.



“Don’t underestimate his (Conor McGregor’s) skills,” Hooker said. “Strip that away — I see past all of that (persona) you know. I see him — I see him as a competitor, but strip all of it away, strip the persona away of Conor McGregor. Skill-for-skill, you know with Khabib (Nurmagomedov) retired, I think he’s the most technically-sound fighter out there. I think — [he’s an] incredible striker. And I think he’s the best lightweight with the champion retired, skill-for-skill.“



Well, it’s certainly high-praise from the 30-year-old toward the Straight Blast Gym staple, as the pair, along with the aforenoted, Poirier and Chandler feature at a press conference for the promotion tomorrow — with Hooker explaining earlier this week how he hopes to avoid the wrath of McGregor’s verbal onslaught at the event.