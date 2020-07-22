Retired UFC welterweight turned commentator Dan Hardy doesn’t rate the number one middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

‘Borrachinha’ has a perfect 13-0 record which includes high profile wins over the likes of Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks. The Brazilian knockout artist is in line to face off against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 in September. Hardy though, thinks Costa may struggle to hang with ‘Stylebender’ and some of the other top 185lb fighters.

Speaking on BT Sports’ Open Mat Hardy expressed his opinion on Costa. He believes the 29-year-old is a reckless striker who would likely look silly fighting against elite-level strikers such as Adesanya, Darren Till and Robert Whittaker.

“I’ll be honest, as dangerous as Paulo Costa is? I think he’s just a more reckless striking version than Yoel Romero. I don’t think he poses the same kind of problems to any of these guys. I mean, of course, if he catches you it’s the if bomb,” Hardy said. “It’s like fighting Derrick Lewis, you know? If he catches you, he’s gonna knock you out. If he doesn’t catch you, you can probably make him look quite silly with your skills and technique. And I think all three of these guys have got the skills and ability to make Paulo Costa look like a powerlifter, which is really what he is in comparison to these martial artists.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Costa heard Hardy’s comments and took to social media to respond. The undefeated contender put his own spin on one of Conor McGregor’s most famous lines, before quickly correcting it, he wrote.

“Who’s fuck is that gay?”

“Guy I mean.”

Guy I mean — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 21, 2020

Costa’s shot against Adesanya is all but official and expected to be made so later this week. Ariel Helwani is reporting both sides have signed the contract and it seems to be the UFC wants to make a big announcement ahead of the final ‘Fight Island’ card taking place on Saturday night.

Do you agree with Dan Hardy? Could the best middleweight fighters make Paulo Costa look silly?