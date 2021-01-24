Dan Hardy took issue with another stoppage from referee Herb Dean.

Dean came under fire for failing to stop the Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas fight on the UFC 257 main card yesterday while the former was unloading ground and pound on the latter after dropping her.

While Dean stepped in, he didn’t make contact, but it appeared he had stopped the fight as Rodriguez stepped away to celebrate. When she realized the fight was still ongoing, she returned to fight a still-dazed Ribas and ultimately finished her soon after with more strikes.

The second stoppage was certainly a good one, but all those extra strikes were unnecessary as many observers felt it should have been stopped the first time.

Hardy was among them as he took to social media after the event.

“Jesus… 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ Here we are again. An elbow and a power punch that weren’t necessary. From #GoldStandard to #OldStandard#KnowYourJob”

Jesus… 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️



It’s not the first time Hardy has complained of Dean’s refereeing.

Most recently, he ripped into Dean for his late stoppage of the Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert fight last summer which led to the pair going at it online.

It should certainly be interesting to see if Dean responds again this time.

What did you make of Dean’s refereeing during the fight?