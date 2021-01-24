Brazilian striker, Marina Rodriguez is back with a vengeance. Battling in an all-Brazilian affair against compatriot, Amanda Ribas, Rodriguez was tasked with dispatching one of the most highly-touted prospects around right now.

Dropping the opening round on the judge’s scorecards, Rodriguez rallied with a massive step-in elbow in the second round goings, dropping Ribas before referee, Herb Dean appeared to step in and call a halt to the action. As Rodriguez wheeled away, Dean insisted the fight wasn’t over, as Ribas looked to regain her composure.

Following up with some damaging shots on the feet, Rodriguez eventually stopped Ribas on the feet with a right and then left hand combination.

Rebounding from a close split decision loss to inaugural strawweight champion, Carla Esparza back in July on ‘Fight Island’ — Rodriguez knocks back 27-year-old Minas Gerais grappler, Ribas.

Dropping to 10-2, Ribas had managed prior Octagon wins over Emily Whitmire, Mackenzie Dern, Randa Markos, and Paige VanZant.



Below, catch the highlights form Rodriguez’s stunning knockout win over compatriot, Ribas.

OH MY GOODNESS! 🤯



Rodriguez rocks Ribas then begans to celebrate but it's not over! #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/b0wJFY94uV — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

