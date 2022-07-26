UFC alum, Dan Hardy has heavily criticized the promotion for their booking of a scrutinized September main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz – claiming the promotion are setting up an “assassination attempt” as the latter plans his exit from the UFC.

Hardy, who is expected to return to combat sports in November in the form of a boxing match with fellow UFC alum and sport veteran, Diego Sanchez, claimed that the organization’s decision to book a fight between the unbeaten berserker, Chimaev, and veteran contender, Diaz as an almost criminal offence.

“It feels like we’re getting to the point where someone should start thinking about pressing charges,” Dan Hardy told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “It doesn’t feel like a fair fight. It feels like a very, very cruel thing to do to someone that is a legitimate legend. Because they’ve spoke out against the organization, they’re going to get executed live on TV. That’s kind of how it feels, and it makes me feel uncomfortable to think that’s the way it’s going to go down.”

Dan Hardy claims a “horrendous” battering is likely in store for Nate Diaz at UFC 279

As far as Hardy is concerned, a moral victory against Chimaev for Diaz, albeit against the odds, is surviving a brutal, one-sided beating – or a quickfire trashing.



“I hope, desperately hope, that Nate at least comes through it alright, but after watching what Khamzat did to Rhys McKee, and to John Philips – yes, of course, Nate’s got good Jiu-Jitsu, but there comes a point where Jiu-Jitsu is nullified by good wrestling,” Dan Hardy explained. “It happened in the early days of the UFC, and it would happen against Nate if it hits the floor. I think he gets nullified and I think he gets beaten up horrendously from the top position. I think it’s going to be uncomfortable to watch. And I think it’s going to leave the UFC in a very, very bad light.”



“I just hope Nate comes through it alright, because I think he’s got good opportunities outside the UFC,” Dan Hardy continued. “It’s just a shame that they’re (the UFC) going to do this assassination attempt on him before he leaves.”

Without a victory since August 2019, Diaz has found himself on the receiving end of recent, consecutive, rather one-sided beatings at the hands of welterweight contenders, Jorge Masvidal, and Leon Edwards.

As for Chimaev, the brusier has enjoyed a run of five consecutive victories since his UFC debut two years ago – rushing through the quartet of John Philips, Rhy McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, and Li Jingliang – to go with a UFC 273 win over Gilbert Burns.